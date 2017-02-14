Wall Street Journal's tough week ends with departure of top editor - Feb. 10, 2017

by Tom Kludt and Brian Stelter February 10, 2017: 4:04 PM ET

The Wall Street Journal is losing one of its top editors on Friday, and that's only the capper to what has been a trying week at the newspaper.

Deputy editor-in-chief Rebecca Blumenstein's decision to leave for The New York Times was reportedly not connected to newsroom frustration over the Journal's coverage of President Donald Trump.

But the timing is still awkward, given that employees are already on edge about recent layoffs and more cutbacks still to come. One longtime Journal staff member called Blumenstein's departure a "massive blow to morale, to say the least."

"She was the favorite of the rank and file," another Journal reporter said.

Blumenstein's last day comes before a staff town hall meeting with Journal editor-in-chief Gerry Baker scheduled for Monday.

Baker will almost certainly receive questions about the Journal's coverage of the new administration. The newspaper is owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has gradually warmed up to the president since Trump launched his White House bid in 2015. The Financial Times reported this week that Murdoch actually sat in on an interview between his British newspaper, The Times of London, and the new American president.

Late last month, BuzzFeed revealed an email from Baker in which he suggested that Journal editors avoid the phrase "seven majority Muslim countries" when describing Trump's immigration ban.

"It's very loaded," Baker said.

He later said he was not banning the term, which has appeared in Journal stories since the email was sent. "It was about making sure that that term was put in context and it was understood," he said at a Harvard symposium last month, adding, "We do need to be very careful about that language."