The Laws of Gravity Catch Up to Trump

With Flynn's resignation, an administration set on blowing through every limit on White House power hits an early wall.

Breaking news: The laws of political gravity may still apply.

That may be the most significant revelation from the vertiginous descent of national security adviser Michael Flynn. After a year-and-a-half in which Donald Trump overturned just about every assumption about American politics—when a candidate lacking in every traditional attribute of past presidents won; when a string of blatant falsehoods, breathtaking conflicts of interest, a dozen once-disqualifying revelations proved irrelevant—it appears he must now reckon with the power of the same countervailing forces that constrained the first 44 presidents.

After his half-baked travel ban suffered a clear defeat at the hands of the federal judiciary, his national security adviser has departed, courtesy of a bureaucracy that seemed determined to put the White House in a clearly untenable position. A month before taking office, Flynn spoke to the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions policy — in an apparent illegal conversation that Vice-President Mike Pence told a national TV audience didn’t happen. This week, just 24 days into his official tenure as Trump’s national security chief, Flynn was forced to resign after a series of leaks methodically stripped away every assertion the administration was using to protect Flynn’s position, much as a chess player deprives an opponent of every move except resignation.