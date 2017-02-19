The President made a number of claims during his 80 minutes on the podium that were entirely false

by May Bulman

Five things Donald Trump got completely wrong at his press conference

Donald Trump used his first solo news conference to mount a sustained attack on the media and aggressively defend his administration’s actions.

During his 80 minutes on the podium, his remarks verged on the extreme, the difficult to dissect and at times entirely false.

Here are some of the statements made by Mr Trump that have been quickly disproved:

“It was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.”

Mr Trump officially received 304 Electoral College votes when all the counting was over.

The US president is not directly chosen by voters, but by "electors" that people state vote for in each US state. There are 538 electors in total, corresponding to 435 members of Congress, 100 Senators and three additional electors for the District of Columbia.

Almost every state chooses to allocate all its Electoral College votes to whichever Presidential Candidate comes in first place statewide, regardless of their margin of victory. A total of 270 are required for an outright Presidential victory.

Mr Trump would have notched 306 votes from his performance on Election Day, but two "faithless" electors did not vote for him when the Electoral College met in December.

Mr Reagan won two terms, gaining 525 electoral college votes in 1984 and 489 the previous election. It was the largest landslide in recent political history, but Mr Trump's 2016 victory did not come close.

Former President Barack Obama won 365 votes in 2008 and 332 votes in 2012. Prior to that .Bill Clinton received 370 votes in 1992 and 379 in 1996 and George Bush meanwhile won 426 Electoral College votes in 1988.

Mr Trump said that he "was given that information" about the vote.