'Not My President's Day': Thousands Protest at Anti-Trump Rallies Across U.S

From coast to coast, thousands of people across the U.S. have spent their President's Day holiday weekend protesting Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies.

Protesters wielding signs in Dallas, Los Angeles and New York poured into the streets on Saturday calling for the establishment of sanctuary cities in order to end ICE raids. On Sunday, more than a thousand people rallied in New York City in support of Muslim Americans.

Meanwhile, hundreds of scientists took to the streets of Boston urging Trump to recognize climate change and tackle environmental issues. Protesters held signs in the shape of telescopes and beakers that read "Scientists Serving the Common Good." The rally was taking place at the same time as the city's yearly American Association for the Advancement of Science conference.