The Impeachment Of Hillary Clinton | The Huffington Post

Republicans would never have reversed their views on Russia for Hillary Clinton.

02/19/2017 07:38 pm ET

Satire.

February 20 – House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) announced today that the impeachment proceeding against President Hillary Clinton would proceed directly to a vote of the full House.

“We know everything we need to know,” said Goodlatte. “This woman belongs in prison, or worse, for the high crime of treason.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan added, “We knew Hillary Clinton was incompetent and we knew she was corrupt. But trading favors with Vladimir Putin to throw the election, and to enrich the Clinton business interests, is a new low, even for the Clintons.”

“I don’t want to pre-judge this, since the Senate still needs to vote to convict,” added Senate leader Mitch McConnell, “but her behavior makes Benedict Arnold look like a patriot.”

“We now know,” said Goodlatte, citing the bill of impeachment, that the Clinton campaign did the following:

“Several senior aides in the campaign were in regular contact with Russian intelligence. They signaled the Russian leadership that a Clinton administration would give the Russians a freer hand to pursue expansionary objectives. In return, the Russians hacked into the Trump campaign’s confidential internal communications. All this while the Clintons had extensive business interests in Russia.

“Even now, an unrepentant Clinton has doubled down on her disgusting habit of selling out the security of the United States for the business interests of her family. China. After feigning a tougher on Chinese, Clinton abruptly backed down and confirmed America’s One China policy — and the Chinese government suddenly violated its own laws to resolve a long-blocked trademark dispute in the Clintons’ favor.”

McConnell added, “Pathetically, the Democrats have focused on the leaks, by patriotic members of the intelligence community. They liked the leaks just fine when they were coming from Putin. During the campaign, candidate Clinton even urged Putin to provide more leaks of confidential Republic campaign conversations.”