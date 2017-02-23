Newsvine

Donald Trump's alleged Russian handler flies to Moscow, as Senate Intel Committee closes in

The Palmer Report
Thu Feb 23, 2017
Thanks to a pattern in which Russian operative Dmitry Rybolovlev has been curiously flying in on his private plane to whatever American city Donald Trump happens to be visiting at the time, including last weekend when Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, all eyes were on Rybolovlev this weekend to see whether he would once again surface in West Palm Beach. Instead, with the Senate Intelligence Committee suddenly closing in on Trump over Russia, Dmitry Rybolovlev suddenly flew to Moscow.

