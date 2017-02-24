Is There Any Precedent for President Trump's Terrible One-month Report Card?

While considering the current administration's threat to former President Buchanan's enduring reign (1857-1861) as the worst in United States history, I decided to search on a phrase buried in the title of this article and was surprised to see quite a number of people who had chosen this as a title for their own material. As an ardent fan of plagiarism, I will offer here a short collection of a few of those articles and reports.

President Trump’s Terrible One-Month Report Card

One-Month Report Card

President Trump’s Terrible One-Month Report Card

For those of you who voted for the man because of his vast reservoirs of business knowledge and enthusiastic promises to shake up Washington D. C., please take comfort in this evidence of the "shaking up" part of a dismal performance. For those of you who felt - for whatever reason - that he was a champion of the little guy, please be encouraged that these various observations of inept actions that have so far done less damage to the country than might otherwise have transpired at the hands of a skillful saboteur include no national disasters as of yet. And we are encouraged to learn that the Kremlin had Donald Trump on a short leash. That means that there is some intelligence at work here even if it's not American.

For the rest of us, we can be hopeful and consider that Vladimir Putin may have decided that Mr. Trump is damaged goods and may no longer be useful to him. Please let that be true. . .

Comments?