Is There Any Precedent for Trump's Terrible One-month Report Card?

While considering the current administration's threat to former President Buchanan's enduring reign (1857-1861) as the worst in United States history, I decided to search on a phrase buried in the title of this article and was not surprised to see a few folks had used it for their own purposes. As an ardent fan of plagiarism, I will offer two of those articles and reports as follows. . .

President Trump’s Terrible One-Month Report Card

One-Month Report Card

For those of you who voted for this man because of his self-proclaimed business acumen and promises to shake up D. C., please take comfort in this evidence of the "shaking up" as an intentional part of a dismal performance. For those of you who felt - for whatever reason - that he was a champion of the little guy, be encouraged that these observations of inept actions - that have so far done less damage to the country than might otherwise have occurred at the hands of a skillful saboteur - include no national disasters on the scale of the Iraq War as of yet. Furthermore, I am encouraged to hear news that the Kremlin may have had Donald Trump on a short leash and that means there is some intelligence at work here - even if it's not American.

As for the rest of us, we can be hopeful when considering that Vladimir Putin may have decided that Donald Trump is damaged goods and no longer be useful to him. For my part, I hope this is true. . .

