Republican Darrell Issa calls for Trump-Russia special prosecutor, asks Jeff Sessions to recuse himself

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa has long been a thorn in the side of Democrats everywhere. But on Friday night he delivered what may be the best news for Democrats since Donald Trump took office. Issa appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher and – to the surprise of everyone involved – called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate Donald Trump’s Russia scandal. Then he took things even further.

Darrell Issa aligned himself with a number of his Democratic counterparts on Friday night when he told Bill Maher that “You can’t have somebody, a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions, who was on the campaign, and who was an appointee, you’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office.” Issa went on to make clear that Sessions can’t simply recuse himself in order allow his own deputy Attorney General to handle the matter. He also condemned Vladimir Putin as a murderer and the leader of a Kremlin regime who are “bad people.” So what now?