The momentary calm before this week's upcoming Donald Trump Russia scandal hurricane

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of nothing happening in the public eye today when it comes to the Donald Trump’s Russia scandal. Listen carefully, because it’s quiet. Way too quiet. And that’s what stands out. Since the Trump-Russia scandal went into overdrive last month, there hasn’t been a day where another shoe hasn’t dropped. Until, suddenly, the silence of this moment. That’s because the Trump-Russia hurricane is in the process of imploding.

When we last left our unrealistic and poorly plotted airport gift shop spy novel, Reince Priebus had been caught obstructing justice by unsuccessfully pressuring the FBI over the Trump-Russia investigation, which naturally leaked on Thursday. Then someone in the White House (probably also Priebus) was caught successfully pressuring officials from other intel agencies, along with two Republicans in Congress, to mislead the media over Trump-Russia. That also leaked, this time on Friday, because everything leaks in this age.

And then on Friday night we were left with the cliffhanger: Congressman Darrell Issa realizing the shit was about to hit the fan and making the calculated move of publicly calling for a Trump-Russia special prosecutor. Here was one of the most nakedly partisan Republicans in Congress, finally giving the Democrats something they wanted, because he knows something we don’t, and he suddenly wants to distance himself as far from Trump as possible. This was, in metaphorical parlance, a rat fleeing a sinking ship while screaming “THE SHIP IS SINKING” into a megaphone. And then today… nothing.