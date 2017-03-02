Public momentum builds for Sally Yates to be named Trump-Russia special prosecutor

Now that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been caught red handed having colluded with Russia during the election and having lied about it under oath, here’s a rich piece of irony: if he resigns, Sally Yates of all people might have been in position to once again become acting Attorney General — if Donald Trump hadn’t fired her a month ago. Now public momentum is building for Yates to be appointed special prosecutor in the Trump-Russia scandal.

To be clear, this is merely public momentum. There is currently nothing to suggest that lawmakers are considering involving Sally Yates in the Trump-Russia investigation in any way. And some might view her as having a conflict of interest, considering that Trump did fire her. But that isn’t stopping the public from suddenly rallying behind the idea of Yates as Trump-Russia special prosecutor. In fact her name is trending on Twitter right now.

Twitter user @Jaymayallda has tweeted that “‘Independent Prosecutor Sally Yates” has a nice ring to it.” Another user @CeeBee_NZ has tweeted that “I vote for Sally Yates to be special prosecutor.” And user @NickBaumann has jokingly tweeted that “Sally Yates sits silently by a fire, stroking her cat and sipping a fine brandy.” These tweets are indicative of the overwhelmingly popular public sentiment at the moment.