Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 199 Comments: 10487 Since: Jun 2014

Mike Pence sent confidential government info via private AOL email, got hacked, possibly by Russia - Palmer Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: The Palmer Report
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 9:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Mike Pence sent confidential government info via private AOL email, got hacked, possibly by Russia

After Mike Pence spent so much time during the 2016 presidential campaign inaccurately accusing Hillary Clinton of having knowingly sent and received confidential government information via her private email account, it turns Pence is the guilty party. Pence used a private AOL email address for confidential government communications, and he got hacked, with the timeline suggesting he was hacked by Russia – calling into question whether Pence may be compromised.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor