These 5 Trump Cabinet Members Have Made False Statements to Congress | Mother Jones

Jeff Sessions isn't alone.

This story originally appeared on ProPublica.

As most of the world knows by now, Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not tell the truth when he was asked during his confirmation hearings about contacts with Russian officials.

But Sessions isn't the only one. At least four other cabinet members made statements during their nomination hearings that are contradicted by actual facts: EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

The statements were all made under oath, except those of DeVos. It is a crime to "knowingly" lie in testimony to Congress, but it's rarely prosecuted.

If you know of instances that we've missed, email us.