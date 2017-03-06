Roger Stone claims he has 'perfectly legal back channel' to Julian Assange | US news

The former political adviser to Trump, with whom he maintains close ties, later deleted tweet that was part of series of profane challenges to president’s critics

Roger Stone was recorded on video telling Florida Republicans on the campaign trail last summer: ‘I actually have communicated with Assange.’

While tweeting his support of the president’s unsubstantiated claims that Barack Obama tried to undermine the Trump campaign, Stone directed a series of angry and abusive messages at a scientist who questioned him.

In one post, later deleted, Stone said he had “never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary”.

He also invited challengers to file libel suits against him, saying: “Bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat shit – you stupid ignorant ugly bitch!”

Stone sent similar, profanity-laced messages to other critics of the president, including author JK Rowling, whom he suggested should take refugees and migrants into her own home. Stone then deleted the tweets.

Hours later, he added: “Just nothing better than calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You’re done!”