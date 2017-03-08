Newsvine

Trump's falling property ratings could become a $100M problem

SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Wed Mar 8, 2017
Online customer ratings for President Trump's properties are plummeting.

Average ratings on Yelp and Google for the president's 29 hotels, golf courses, and other properties in the US have fallen 40% since he took office to about 3.7 stars out of 5, according to a new study by Signpost, a firm that helps businesses manage customer ratings and reviews.

If trends continue, the ratings declines could cost Trump's brand at least $66 million in revenue over the next four years, according to the study.

"Some of the highest earners of the portfolio, including what the president has designated 'The Winter White House' or the Mar-a-Lago Club, stand to lose about $1.8 million this year, should this trend continue," the study says. "It’s also worth mentioning that these calculations are conservative and according to the most recent revenue estimations. The actual cost if these trends continue could be in excess of $100 million." 

Online ratings are vital to businesses' success because they have proven to have a direct impact on revenue.

