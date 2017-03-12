Preet Bharara was investigating Fox News when Sean Hannity urged Donald Trump to fire him

We’re still piecing together the sequence of events that transpired from the time U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was asked to remain in his job under the Donald Trump administration, to his firing. But we do know that the night before the move was made, Trump’s most trusted cable news pundit — Sean Hannity from Fox News — used his show to urge Trump to fire Bharara and his colleagues. And now we know that Bharara was investigating Fox News.

It is customary for an incoming president to replace some holdover U.S. Attorneys with new appointees. But back on November 30th, Donald Trump personally asked Preet Bharara to stick around during the new administration (source: New York Times). And we know that Sean Hannity used his Fox News show on Thursday night – a show which Trump regularly watches – to urge Trump to fire any holdovers from the Barack Obama era. The next morning, Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly fired Bharara and forty-five of his colleagues, in a reckless move which left the DOJ with far too few remaining attorneys and no replacements ready to go.