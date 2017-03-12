Donald Trump's top choice to replace Preet Bharara: Fox News attorney Marc Mukasey

Donald Trump fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara today, after previously having personally asked him to remain on the job for the new administration. There are a number of potential motives for why Trump changed his mind, ranging from his Russia scandal, to his financial scandals, to his buddy Sean Hannity. But this much is known: Trump’s top choice to replace Bharara is Marc Mukasey, the personal attorney for the longtime CEO of Fox News.

We know this because immediately after the election, when it was believed that Donald Trump would oust Obama appointee Preet Bharara, the New York Post announced that Trump’s short list to replace him included Marc Mukasey. It just so happens that the New York Post is owned by Fox News head honcho Rupert Murdoch. And it just so happens that Marc Mukasey is the longtime personal attorney for Roger Ailes, the longtime CEO of Fox News who was recently forced out amid a sexual harassment scandal, but who remains a close ally of Murdoch.