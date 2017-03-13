At time of firing, Preet Bharara was prosecuting a guy who operated out of Donald Trump's building - Palmer Report

Over the past forty-eight hours it’s become equally clear that Donald Trump had no legitimate reason for suddenly firing U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, and a number of possible illegitimate personal motivations for having fired him. But Palmer Report has uncovered something that hits too close to home – quite literally – to be ignored. At the time of his firing, Bharara was prosecuting one of Donald Trump’s own most prominent tenants.

Last year Preet Bharara brought charges against Reza Zarrab, an Iranian businessman who primarily worked out of Turkey but who was allegedly conducting illegal business while he was in New York City (source: New York Times). Zarrab is still sitting in a prison cell in the United States, having been refused bail, awaiting a trial date whose last known scheduled start date is October of 2017 (source: Turkish Minute). If Bharara had remained on the job, he would have ostensibly been the lead prosecutor in Zarrab’s upcoming trial.