The House Intelligence Committee’s first day of public hearings into Donald Trump and Russia was surprisingly groundbreaking on a number of fronts. It saw the Democrats on the committee take charge despite lacking a majority. It saw FBI Director James Comey once again in the political spotlight. And it saw Trump’s political life flashing before his eyes. Here are the big winners and losers from the day’s hearings.
House Intel Committee hearings on Donald Trump and Russia: the winners and losers - Palmer Report
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment