Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 11 Seeds: 223 Comments: 11451 Since: Jun 2014

House Intel Committee hearings on Donald Trump and Russia: the winners and losers - Palmer Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: The Palmer Report
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:12 AM
Discuss:

The House Intelligence Committee’s first day of public hearings into Donald Trump and Russia was surprisingly groundbreaking on a number of fronts. It saw the Democrats on the committee take charge despite lacking a majority. It saw FBI Director James Comey once again in the political spotlight. And it saw Trump’s political life flashing before his eyes. Here are the big winners and losers from the day’s hearings.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor