Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz has spent years using his position as the Chair of the House Oversight Committee to investigate Hillary Clinton’s emails in politically motivated and specious fashion. Yet Chaffetz has shown no interest in investigating any of Donald Trump’s numerous scandals, including his illicit ties to Russia. That may be because Chaffetz’s single biggest donor – an illegal pyramid scheme to begin with – does business there.
Jason Chaffetz's largest donor is an illegal pyramid scheme that does business in Russia - Palmer Report
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:29 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment