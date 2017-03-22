Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 11 Seeds: 223 Comments: 11451 Since: Jun 2014

Jason Chaffetz's largest donor is an illegal pyramid scheme that does business in Russia - Palmer Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: The Palmer Report
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz has spent years using his position as the Chair of the House Oversight Committee to investigate Hillary Clinton’s emails in politically motivated and specious fashion. Yet Chaffetz has shown no interest in investigating any of Donald Trump’s numerous scandals, including his illicit ties to Russia. That may be because Chaffetz’s single biggest donor – an illegal pyramid scheme to begin with – does business there.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor