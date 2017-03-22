Russia's state-of-the-art in weaponized misinformation

Liars and robots and trolls! Oh, my! So after watching Rachel Maddow's show on MSNBC, I felt somewhat more enlightened on this topic and thought a survey article might be of interest. This picture was taken from Sam Osborne's piece in the UK site Independent. Please note that many of the linked articles are older and date from previous years. What amazes me is that journalists from the US and UK have been reporting on Russia's work in this area since 2015.

_____________________________________________________________

US Lawmakers Warn of Russian 'Weaponization of Information' April 16, 2015 7:05 AM A number of Western officials, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, have voiced concerns about unprecedented efforts by Russia to spread misinformation across the entire area of the former Soviet Union and much of Europe. Experts at a congressional panel in Washington described the vast Russian media operation as “the weaponization of information.” VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Capitol Hill. https://www.voanews.com/a/2722101.html

_____________________________________________________________

A Powerful Russian Weapon: The Spread of False Stories By NEIL MacFARQUHARAUG. 28, 2016 STOCKHOLM — With a vigorous national debate underway on whether Sweden should enter a military partnership with NATO, officials in Stockholm suddenly encountered an unsettling problem: a flood of distorted and outright false information on social media, confusing public perceptions of the issue. The claims were alarming: If Sweden, a non-NATO member, signed the deal, the alliance would stockpile secret nuclear weapons on Swedish soil; NATO could attack Russia from Sweden without government approval; NATO soldiers, immune from prosecution, could rape Swedish women without fear of criminal charges. They were all false, but the disinformation had begun spilling into the traditional news media, and as the defense minister, Peter Hultqvist, traveled the country to promote the pact in speeches and town hall meetings, he was repeatedly grilled about the bogus stories. “People were not used to it, and they got scared, asking what can be believed, what should be believed?” said Marinette Nyh Radebo, Mr. Hultqvist’s spokeswoman. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/29/world/europe/russia-sweden-disinformation.html?_r=0

_____________________________________________________________

UK defense minister: Russia ‘weaponizing misinformation’ Moscow using cyberattacks to create ‘false reality.’ By GAŠPER ZAVRŠNIK2/3/17, 10:03 AM CET Updated 2/3/17, 10:30 AM CET Russia is propagating fake news in a bid to destabilize the West, Britain’s Defense Secretary Michael Fallon warned, ITV reported Friday. In a speech at St. Andrews University, Fallon accused Moscow of using cyber tools to “disrupt critical infrastructure and disable democratic machinery” in a series of attacks on western countries. “Today we see a country that in weaponizing misinformation has created what we might now see as the post-truth age,” he told the audience. “Russia is clearly testing NATO and the West. It is seeking to expand its sphere of influence, destabilize countries and weaken the alliance.” He said NATO must strengthen its cyber defenses and do more to fight the “false reality” propagated by Moscow. His warning came after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled he wanted to reset relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fallon said cyber attacks seeking to undermine elections could not be dismissed as “business as usual.” The British defense minister also backed Trump’s call for all NATO members to meet their commitment to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense. http://www.politico.eu/article/uk-defense-minister-russia-weaponizing-misinformation/

_____________________________________________________________