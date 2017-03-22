We found proof Rex Tillerson is lying about how he got Secretary of State job - Palmer Report

“I didn’t want this job, I didn’t seek this job,” Rex Tillerson said in an interview this week in one of the remarkably few press interactions he’s had since becoming Donald Trump’s Secretary of State. Tillerson claims he was “stunned” when Trump called him up out of the blue and offered him the job. But we did a bit of digging, and it turned out to be surprisingly easy to confirm that Rex Tillerson is lying.

Tillerson’s position is that he has no idea where Donald Trump got the idea to offer him the Secretary of State job. But the real story is that Tillerson had hired the political consulting firm of RiceHadleyGates to represent him. All three of that firm’s principals – Condoleezza Rice, Stephen Hadley, and Robert Gates – lobbied Trump to give Tillerson the job. In fact this Salon piece says the three of them were “instrumental in convincing Trump to choose Tillerson.” These people were his agents, lobbying on his behalf. Oops.