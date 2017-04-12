The 2016 election was hacked in a number of ways and on several levels. Here's how. . .

social media were flooded with narrowly targeted misinformation. Some of this was automated. Recently, Russia's weaponized misinformation campaign was tied to Breitbart, Stormfront and other alt-Right "news" outlets. (Please take the time to look up Cambridge Analytics, a company with close ties to Steve Bannon. http://www.dailykos.com/story/2016/12/27/1614946/-Breitbart-moves-on-to-their-next-propaganda-and-misinformation-target-Germany)

red state election officials illegally purged voter registration lists eliminating poor, black and Hispanic voters using a program called Crosscheck developed by Kris Kobach (R, Kansas). Kobach visited the white house, peddling a scheme to "prove" the existence of widespread voter fraud by illegal aliens and others voting across state lines. After the Trump-Russia investigations, the white house has put this project on hold.

hacked DNC emails were systematically leaked by Russians coordinating with Wikileaks and members of the Trump campaign. Many of the Russians involved are dead or in hospital at this time.after the election, there were numerous reports of voting machines in red states that were deployed with disabled audit functionality. This means that in many states, there is no way to track the viability of the election. Please note that two recounts were begun but not finished - probably because of this problem.

Paul Manafort, Trump's campaign manager, is suspected of organizing something quite similar for the Ukraine elections of 2010. That election was "won" by a close ally of Vladimir Putin. Manafort was paid millions for his help by Viktor Yanukovych, who was deposed in 2014 when he fled to Moscow. Coincidentally, poll watchers refused to validate the results of that same 2010 election because of anomalies - including a statistically improbable variance between the reported results and opinion polls. These same observers also noted close agreement between those exit polls and previously taken opinion polls. Reports show that the 2016 U. S. election results displayed similar anomalies. We know that Manafort (and his brother) are currently under investigation by the FBI for working as an agent of a foreign government without registering as such. In other words, Trump's former campaign manager stole an election in Ukraine before stealing an election here.

For those interested, here is an additional link; http://www.gregpalast.com/election-stolen-heres/. Greg Palast is a reporter who has been tracking problems with this election since August of 2016. . .