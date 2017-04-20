Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 12 Seeds: 247 Comments: 12617 Since: Jun 2014

Report: Chaffetz Might Leave Congress Early

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Apr 20, 2017 10:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Thursday that he could leave Congress before the end of his term in 2018, Utah radio station KSL reported.

BREAKING NEWS: @jasoninthehouse tells KSL's @DougWrightShow he might not finish his Congressional term. Updates now http://ksl360.com/radio 

5:02 PM - 20 Apr 2017 

The comment comes in the wake of Chaffetz’s surprise announcement Wednesday that he would not run for reelection, or for any office, in 2018.

Chaffetz, 50, is the Chairman of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor