Report: Chaffetz Might Leave Congress Early

Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Thursday that he could leave Congress before the end of his term in 2018, Utah radio station KSL reported.

The comment comes in the wake of Chaffetz’s surprise announcement Wednesday that he would not run for reelection, or for any office, in 2018.

Chaffetz, 50, is the Chairman of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.