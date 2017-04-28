House Intel Committee reportedly agrees on witness list for Russia probe - Business Insider

The House Intelligence Committee has agreed on a witness list of between 36 and 48 people for its investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, CNN reported Wednesday night.

Included on the list are current and former associates of President Donald Trump believed to have been in contact with Russian officials during the campaign or transition period. According to CNN's Anderson Cooper, the list includes Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser; Roger Stone, a Trump confidant; Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser; and Carter Page, an early Trump campaign adviser.

The committee's ranking Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, declined to comment. A spokesman for Rep. Mike Conaway, who is leading the investigation, also declined to comment.