5 instances of GOP hypocrisy on Obamacare repeal - POLITICO

For seven years, Republicans campaigned on a single message: Obamacare was rammed through Congress by power-hungry Democrats who rushed a hastily written bill riddled with backroom kickbacks.

But now, after vowing for years that the repeal process would be different, with regular order and plenty of public scrutiny, Republicans are doing the exact same thing — or worse — that they blasted Democrats for repeatedly. Here’s how:

1. No CBO score: With all the last-minute changes to Republicans’ original repeal plan, the Congressional Budget Office won’t have an estimate of the potential impact for several days, if not weeks. That means lawmakers voted on a bill with no idea whether it will still lead to 24 million people uninsured — like the first proposal — or cause premiums to skyrocket.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, then ranking member on the Budget Committee, railed against the prospect of voting without a CBO report during the Obamacare debate. "I don’t think we should pass bills that we haven’t read, that we don’t know what they cost,” Ryan said on MSNBC in 2009. And in fact, the Democratic-led House only voted on the bill after it received a CBO analysis.