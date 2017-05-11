Newsvine

FBI confirms activity in Annapolis

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations were in Annapolis Thursday to investigate an organization with offices in the vicinity of Main Street, a spokesperson for the bureau confirmed.

Media reports on Twitter linked the site of the activity to the address of a Republican fundraising and consulting firm. FBI officials wouldn't confirm whether their investigation was linked to the organization.

FBI spokeswoman Lindsay Ram said the investigation is being conducted through the bureau's Washington field office, which has jurisdiction in Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. She said agents from the office sometimes cross over into other jurisdictions when the entity they are investigating has offices in multiple locations.

