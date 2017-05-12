Here's A Running List Of President Trump's Lies And Other Bull@!$%#

Just one day after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump told his first lie. We're keeping track.

by Mary Ann Georgantopoulos, Originally posted on January 26, 2017, at 9:53 p.m.Updated on March 20, 2017, at 8:01 p.m.

There’s a high bar to accusing someone of committing a “lie,” and we don’t do it lightly.A lie isn’t just a false statement. It’s a false statement whose speaker knows it’s false. In these instances, the president — or his administration — have clear reason to know otherwise. Reporters are understandably cautious about using the word — some never do, because it requires speculating on what someone is thinking. The cases we call "lies" are ones where we think it's fair to make that call: Trump is saying something that contradicts clear and widely published information that we have reason to think he's seen. This list also includes bullshit: speech that is — in its academic definition — "unconnected to a concern with the truth."