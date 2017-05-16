Russia Trump Campaign Investigation Timeline

The name of one country continues to dominate U.S. politics and headlines: Russia.

But, the months-long saga has so many chapters and intertwined characters, it's pretty impossible to keep everything straight at this point. To help keep track of what exactly's going on in Washington D.C. (and Russia), we compiled a timeline of the Russia scandal. In order to fully understand the issue, we have to go all the way back to beginning. Troubling news about potential Russia involvement in the 2016 presidential election first surfaced last summer, and the story's been slowly unfolding since then.

Of course, a lot as has changed since last summer — Donald Trump is now president of the United States and Hillary Clinton is no longer in politics — but the thing that remains the same is everyone still has a lot of unanswered questions about Russia.