On Trump-Russia links, a telling silence from the Republicans

Washington: Many in Washington are running too fast, too hard to get to Watergate. But as the White House hunkers, seemingly in the hope that the worst week of the Trump presidency will simply blow over, Republicans in Congress have reached a crossroads.

It can't be said they are in revolt against their leader. But eerily absent from the airwaves is the customary Yankee Doodle Dandy defence of Donald Trump that Republicans invariably mount following reports on the crisis du jour.

Even before former FBI director Robert Mueller was named special counsel to head the probe into any links between Trump and Russia, the feeling in Washington had seemingly changed.

If media airtime is the oxygen of Washington politics, witness Fox News' remarkable story on Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump has sought to play down contacts between his campaign and Russia. Photo: AP

Eye-balling the camera, host Bret Baier told viewers: "We have tried tonight to get Republicans to come out and talk to us, but there are no Republicans willing to go on camera tonight as of yet."

Same deal at CBS on Wednesday morning - CBS This Morning host Charlie Rose revealed that his crew had asked 20 different Republican lawmakers to appear, and all had refused.

Surprising too was Trump declining an invitation to call-in to the gang on his favourite Fox & Friends. And all the usual White House suspects - Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, Stephen Miller and Reince Priebus - were conspicuously MIA as the media ran wall-to-wall commentary and analysis on fallout from Trump's sacking of FBI director James Comey; the Comey memos that seem to accuse Trump of pressuring the FBI boss to drop a key element of the Russia-links investigations; and Trump's embarrassing intelligence leak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

These are the many parts of the one Trump story that refuses to go away: did Moscow try to give Trump a leg-up in the 2016 election; were he or any of his associates complicit; did the President try to derail the FBI investigation; the propriety of Trump first demanding Comey's loyalty and then sacking him; and what on Earth is Trump's weird fixation with Moscow? Tom Clancy and David Baldacci eat your hearts out.