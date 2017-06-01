Hacker, Banker, Soldier, Spy: A Guide to the Key Players in the Trump-Russia Scandal | Mother Jones

Keeping track of the relentless news on the widening Trump-Russia investigation—from revelations about the president's inner circle to the role of Russian oligarchs and other assorted players—isn't easy. As part of our project to cover this scandal, we've assembled dossiers on the sprawling cast of characters who populate this stranger-than-fiction controversy threatening to engulf the presidency. We'll be adding to and updating these, so check back regularly.
Hacker, Banker, Soldier, Spy: A Guide to the Key Players in the Trump-Russia Scandal
