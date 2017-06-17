Trump said foreign leaders wouldn't laugh at the U.S. Now they're laughing at him. - The Washington Post

Two weeks ago in the Rose Garden, President Trump declared that under his leadership, foreign leaders won’t be “laughing at us anymore.”

Since then, he’s been the butt of jokes in capitals around the world.

In Mexico, former president Vicente Fox posted a profane video on YouTube, mocking Trump’s taste for taco bowls (“they’re not even Mexican!”) and border walls (“Mexico will not pay”) that has been viewed nearly half a million times.

In France, new President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a website titled “Make Our Planet Great Again” and invited U.S. scientists to move there, a week after Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord.

And in Australia, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who sparred with Trump in a testy phone call in February, this week treated a black-tie gala to a snarky impersonation of “The Donald,” referring to the Russia investigation and employing the president’s famous catchphrases.