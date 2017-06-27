IMF cuts forecast for US growth in blow to Trump tax plan

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had cut its growth forecasts for the US economy to 2.1% in 2017 and 2018, dropping its assumption that the Trump administration’s tax cut and fiscal spending plans would boost growth.

In a statement following a review of US economic policies, the IMF said the Trump administration’s push for annual growth of over 3% for a sustained period was unlikely to be achieved partly because the labor market is already at a level consistent with full employment.