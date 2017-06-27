Pew: More people in the world have confidence in Putin than Trump

Donald Trump is the fairly elected leader of the most prominent democracy in the world. Vladimir Putin is an authoritarian with a long record of punishing political allies and suppressing views divergent from his own. And yet, according to a new Pew survey of citizens in 37 countries around the world, more people have confidence in Putin to "do the right thing regarding world affairs" than say the same about Trump. Now, it's not a huge margin; 27% say they have confidence in Putin while 22% say they have confidence in Trump. Those numbers pale in comparison to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, about whom 42% say they have confidence.