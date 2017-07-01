Could GOP Operatives Be Prosecuted for Trying to Obtain Clinton Emails?

A Republican operative tried last year to obtain emails he thought were stolen from Hillary Clinton’s private server by Russian hackers, the Wall Street Journal reportedThursday. According to the Journal, the operative claimed he was working on the effort with retired Lt. General Mike Flynn, then a top adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The operative, Peter W. Smith—who spoke to the Journal days before his death this past May—also played a role in the 1990s scandal involving Arkansas state troopers’ claims that they helped arrange Bill Clinton’s trysts.

The Journal‘s report suggests a closer Flynn connection to what US intelligence agencies have said was the Kremlin-sponsored hacking and release of Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign emails.