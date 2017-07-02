Security expert: GOP attempt to find Russian hacked Clinton emails had Trump campaign ties

When a GOP operative with alleged ties to the Trump campaign sought last year to obtain emails missing from Hillary Clinton's private email server, he turned to an independent security expert to help validate them. That's according to Matt Tait, the CEO and founder of UK-based security consultant firm Capital Alpha Security, who on Friday opened up about the GOP operative's attempts to recruit him last spring. According to Tait, writing his account for Lawfare, he strongly believed that not only was the operative, Peter Smith, communicating with Russian hackers, but his operation was formed with the "blessing" of at least some members of now-President Trump's campaign.

Prior to last year's presidential election, Smith put together a team of lawyers, tech experts and Russian-speaking investigators in an attempt to obtain 33,000 private emails that had been deleted from Clinton's private server.

Smith has since told The Wall Street Journal that he believed Clinton's private email server had been hacked by Russians. The operation allegedly formed under the assumption Clinton was attempting to hide information in the emails and that they could uncover it by obtaining the hacked copies. Tait wrote that he believed the team "was formed with the blessing of the Trump campaign."