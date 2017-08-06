Seth Rich Case: Fox News Made Fake News to Protect Trump, Lawsuit Alleges - NBC News

The private investigator who investigated the unsolved murder of Democratic National Committee aide Seth Rich claimed in a lawsuit Tuesday that a Fox News reporter put words in his mouth to create a fake news story.

Rod Wheeler claims Fox’s Malia Zimmerman made up two quotes attributed to him in her May 16 story, which implied that Rich was killed for leaking internal DNC emails to WikiLeaks.

“Mr. Wheeler — who was the only named source quoted in the article — did not make these statements,” the lawsuit states.

Wheeler, a former Washington, D.C. detective and sometime Fox News contributor, said he complained to Ed Butowsky, the Trump supporter who hired him to probe the killing of the DNC data analyst, and was told “that is the way the President wanted the article.”