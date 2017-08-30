Filmmaker Greg Palast: FBI Slow on ID'ing Neo-Nazi With Photos

A documentary filmmaker trying to hand over incriminating photos of Charlottesville neo-Nazis to the FBI told TheWrap that the agency has been dragging its feet. The pictures, showing a group of white men beating a black Charlottesville schoolteacher with metal poles, were picked up by major news outlets including the Washington Post and the New York Daily News. The high-resolution photos could help identify the perpetrators. But filmmaker Greg Palast said getting them to the FBI has been surprisingly difficult. “I’ve worked with law enforcement many times,” Palast told TheWrap. “I know when an investigation is moving fast. This is moving in slow motion.”

“What the f— is going on?” he asked. “It’s unconscionable. ”In a statement to TheWrap, an FBI official said the agency could not comment on continuing investigations but was “dedicated to bringing those responsible for events that occurred in Charlottesville to justice.”

One woman was killed and more than a dozen people were wounded in the white supremacist rally in the Virginia town earlier this month. Among those injured was a black man named DeAndre Harris who was brutally beaten in a parking lot right next to the Charlottesville police station. Harris sustained severe injuries during the attack, including head gashes, a broken wrist and a chipped tooth. Palast’s associate, photographer Zach Roberts, was able to get close enough to snap images of the men’s faces. Roberts posted a photo of the beating on Twitter soon after the incident. The image quickly went viral, garnering more than 21,000 retweets. Dallas Mavericks owner Marc Cuban shared the photo, tagging all major broadcast networks and the man overseeing the FBI, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, urging them to “please find this man, see if he’s ok and tell his story. ”But despite the picture’s worldwide exposure, there seemed to be little interest from authorities, Roberts said.