Mexico's ex-leader Fox wants to run for president — of the United States

The United States just elected an outsider president, and now Vicente Fox is hoping it will elect a Mexican.

The former Mexican president announced his spoof candidacy in the 2020 U.S. presidential election on Thursday, in a five-minute video statement shellacking President Trump with profanity and mariachis belting out his “Vicente for Presidente” campaign song.

“Donald, every time I make fun of you, which I do a lot, people say, ‘Why can’t you be our president?’ ” said Fox, who emerged last year from a sleepy post-presidency on his ranch in central Mexico to become an Internet sensation as one of Trump’s most consistent and brutal comedic critics.

“America, I feel your pain. We all do. And that is why today I am proud to announce my candidacy for president of the United States,” said Fox, who pulled on a Trump-style red campaign cap that read: “Always ask before grabbing a pussy.”