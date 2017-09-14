Where The Trump/Russia Investigations Stand

WASHINGTON ― It can be difficult to follow the labyrinthine, constantly changing developments in the investigation of whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded with Russia. The matter is the subject of multiple congressional inquiries, as well as an independent panel led by special counsel Robert Mueller.On Wednesday, the investigation reportedly added yet another subject, Michael G. Flynn Jr., whose father, Trump’s former national security adviser, was fired from the White House after misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his interactions with Russian officials. The younger Flynn worked closely with his father, who has a history of suspicious foreign dealings.The development, uncovered by NBC News, suggests that the investigation’s scope continues to broaden.