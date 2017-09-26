The GOP's Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill Is Dead | HuffPost

Republicans decided not to vote on the measure because they didn’t have enough support to pass it.

By Jonathan Cohn

Republican leaders have decided not to vote on Obamacare repeal legislation this week, effectively ending the party’s latest effort to wipe away the 2010 health care law.

When, and whether, they will try again remains to be seen. But for now a defining cause of the Republican Party, including President Donald Trump, lies in tatters.

And at least for the moment, insurance coverage for many millions of Americans relying on Medicaid or the law’s federal subsidies remains intact.

The decision came during a weekly caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, as leaders acknowledged that the the latest proposal, from Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), lacked the 50 votes it required to pass.

“We don’t have the votes,” Cassidy said afterwards.