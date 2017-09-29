Lawmakers Lambast Twitter Over Lackluster Probe Into Russian-Linked Accounts | HuffPost

“Frankly I don’t think they understand how serious this problem is,” Sen. Mark Warner said.

By Ryan Grenoble

If you were anywhere near Twitter during the 2016 election, you likely saw them. If you were in any way connected to politics, they saw you.

An angry sea of accounts that swarmed and attacked, amplifying some issues, drowning out others. Some were undoubtedly manned by real people. Many were not.

Those unmanned ones, particularly those controlled by virtual puppeteers in the Kremlin, are the subject of investigations in both the U.S. Senate and House. And on Thursday, after closed door meetings at the Capitol, Twitter pulled the curtain back just a tiny bit to reveal what it’s learned ― and what it’s doing to limit the influence of fake accounts in the future.

The briefings by company officials ― provided separately to staff members of the Senate and House intelligence committees ― didn’t exactly dazzle lawmakers, two of whom accused Twitter afterward of dropping the ball in probing the matter.

In a release, Twitter’s public policy team said the company has suspended 201 accounts it says were linked to the same actors that bought Facebook ads on behalf of Russia.

In a similar meeting with Capitol Hill staffers earlier this month, Facebook disclosed that its own internal investigation found evidence that Russian-linked agents purchased at least $100,000 worth of advertising on the site during the campaign. Facebook hasn’t released any of the ads in question, but the company described them as divisive and focused on hot-button topics like immigration, race and gay rights.