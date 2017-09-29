Newsvine

GOP senator unleashes tweet storm against prominent white nationalist

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) sent a flurry of tweets Thursday directed at Richard Spencer after the prominent white nationalist said "goober conservatives" blame Russia for "racial divisions" in the United States. 

Sasse's pushback on social media started after Spencer commented on a tweet the GOP senator sent Wednesday night.

Sasse had shared an article summing up comments from Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) that Russian internet trolls helped feed a controversy started by President Trump about whether or not NFL athletes should be able to kneel during the national anthem.

